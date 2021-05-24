SODELPA expects to lose more sitting MPs

11 Social Democratic Liberal Party Members of Parliament have not been forthcoming about their future plans ahead of this year’s General Election.

After revelations yesterday that at least three will not be contesting, SODELPA General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru revealed this morning that only seven MPs have applied for a party ticket.

Five of the 11 undecided MPs are currently facing charges in court – if they are convicted, they are not likely to be eligible to contest.

Only Simione Rasova has been put on the reserve list after he indicated that he will seek re-election if he wins his case.

Ratu Suliano Matanitobua, Salote Radrodro, Niko Nawaikula, Peceli Vosanibola, and Adi Litia Qionibaravi have not confirmed their intentions.

Duru says there have been many new applications.

“We are going to be showcasing them soon in the coming days. We have been getting a lot of interest lately and we hope to build on that before the writ is issued.”

Ro Filipe Tuisawau, Inosi Kuridrani and Jese Saukuru have already stated they will not contest the next election while Opposition leader Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu and his son Doctor Antonio are not expected to seek a party ticket.

Duru says preparations for the election campaign are going well.

The SODELPA management board meets next Friday, hoping to endorse some candidates.