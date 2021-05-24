SODELPA board to decide on possible coalitions

The Social Democratic Liberal Party board will decide which political party it will work with after this year’s General Election.

SODELPA General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru says party leader Viliame Gavoka and other executives do not have the authority to decide on the matter on their own.

He says post-election, there is a possibility that none of the parties will secure a clear majority to form a government, opening open up avenues for negotiations.

Article continues after advertisement

“The decision does not rest with the party leader alone or with me or the executives. The decision on where we move post-election whether we are going to form a coalition with another party that will have to be decided by the board.”

Duru adds the party is trying to build a new team as the campaign period commences next week.