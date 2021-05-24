SODELPA and PA ready to reveal candidates

The People’s Alliance and the Social Democratic Liberal Party will both be revealing their candidates for the 2022 General Election on April 26th.

The parties say they will also launch their manifestos on the day.

On the 26th, the official campaign period for the 2022 General Election will also commence.

The People’s Alliance has been interviewing candidates for the past week, and Leader Sitiveni Rabuka says he is impressed with the list.

“We have a very good list and I think this is the list where I have seen more young people applying.”

On the other hand, despite knowing that most sitting MPs will likely leave, SODELPA General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru says this does not bother him.

“Our recruitment drive has focused on new recruitment instead of relying on them. So we haven’t sat back and waited for them to indicate whether they were staying or going.”

While the disconnect between SODELPA and the People’s Alliance is becoming obvious, their manifestos are expected to be interesting.

SODELPA believes more than half of the sitting MPs will likely join Rabuka, and for this reason, the People’s Alliance Leader has already announced he has reserved places for those who may be interested.