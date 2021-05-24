New party applies for registration

A new proposed political party has applied for registration this morning.
Registrar of Political Parties, Mohammed Saneem confirms receiving the application for the proposed ‘New Generation Party’.
In accordance with the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding & Disclosures) Act, the Registrar will now process the application.
Currently, there are eight registered political parties so far.
