Duituturaga maintains meeting was constitutional

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
May 25, 2020 10:25 am
One group of SODELPA members who held their meeting at Holiday Inn over the weekend says their meeting was constitutional.

The group led by acting General Secretary, Emele Duituturaga met with the Registrar of Political Parties, Mohammed Saneem this morning.

This comes after Party Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka, had said that the meeting he attended with another group, which also elected officer bearers, was constitutional.

Duituturaga and her group informed Saneem its list of people who were elected on Saturday.

“We are not too worried because we are quite confident that we were the constitutional meeting and we need to discuss with the Registrar of Political Parties elements of the SODELPA constitution that confirmed their meeting was constitutional.”

She believes that that the Management board meeting had given directive and resolutions and they will look into the issues raised.

 

