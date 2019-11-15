Saneem says he has been informed about office bearers

The Registrar of Political Parties says his office has been informed on the changes made to the SODELPA office bearers.

This follows a visit paid to his office by a faction of the SODELPA party members this morning.

Registrar Mohammed Saneem says Vijay Singh is now recognized as the Acting President, Ratu Jone Lesuma and Georgina Pareti Raiwalai as acting Vice Presidents, while Emele Duituturaga is recognized as General Secretary of the party.

Sitiveni Rabuka is the Party Leader.

This also comes as another faction, which also met on Saturday have to date not submitted its list.

This group had elected Tui Cakau Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu Acting President, Ratu Luke Ratuvuki as acting Vice President while Adi Litia Qionibaravi was appointed as acting General Secretary.

FBC News approached Adi Litia on the issue, and she says they do not have any comments to make on the matter.

Rabuka when questioned on the matter, says he will let the Registrar of Political Parties make a decision.

