Political parties yet to submit audited accounts

The Fijian Elections Office has confirmed this afternoon that all political parties that are in suspension have only submitted their list of sources of funds.

Acting Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa says, however, apart from the New Generation Party – the others are yet to submit their audited accounts.

Mataiciwa says they are still verifying the submission from New Generation to see if it meets the auditing standards of the Fiji Institute of Accountants.

Acting Supervosor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa.

She confirms New Generation’s suspension will only be lifted based on the confirmation received from the FIA.

Mataiciwa reiterates the New Generation Party, FijiFirst, All Peoples Party, and We Unite Fiji Party remain suspended and have until June 15, to submit their audited accounts to the FEO.