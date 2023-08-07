Police to beef up operations at Nausori bus stand

[File Photo]

The Fiji Police Force will beef up its presence at the Nausori Bus Stand following a brawl between some students of two schools last week.

Divisional Police Commander East Senior Superintendent Josua Vodo says police had attended to a report of an incident last Thursday.

Vodo says when officers arrived at the bus stand, the students had already dispersed.

He says officers will now be deployed to the bus stand every afternoon as well as schools to talk to students about the consequences of such behaviour.