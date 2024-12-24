Police ramp up operations

[Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook]

In response to growing concerns over public safety and drug-related crimes, Police are intensifying their crackdown on criminal activity, making 76 arrests last week alone.

The arrests come as part of the force’s larger strategy to ensure a safe environment for communities as they approach the busy holiday season.

Police Chief of Operations, ACP Livai Driu, says the force is focused on dismantling criminal networks and has launched targeted patrols and search operations across Fiji’s five police divisions.

ACP Driu adds that the Force has intensified its crackdown on crime as communities prepare for Christmas, Boxing Day, and New Year celebrations.

“Our operations, we are searching the busy areas, especially in the cities and the towns. As you may have seen that we have the support element from our police headquarters and other support units of the organization.”

ACP Driu adds concerns over rising criminal activity and drug-related issues have prompted the mobilization of additional resources, including reinforcements from police headquarters and specialized support units.

With the festive season in full swing, the police are urging communities to remain vigilant and take precautions to ensure a peaceful and safe celebration.

The stepped-up efforts highlight the urgency of addressing crime and maintaining order during this busy period.