Police partnership targets crime networks

Senior AFP Assistant Commissioner Pacific Nigel Ryan and Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu [Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook]

Fiji is intensifying its battle against transnational crime by deepening its Vuvale Partnership with the Australian Federal Police.

This move is driven by escalating regional security threats.

Minister for Policing Iowane Naivalarua stated that enhanced partnership in training, intelligence sharing, and joint operations has yielded significant results.

He pointed to AFP’s $400 million Pacific Policing Initiative and recent delivery of critical operational assets, such as vehicles and forensic equipment, as pivotal contributions.

“We held frank and constructive discussions with the AFP on the urgent need to strengthen joint efforts in the fight against illicit drugs and organised crime. The secondment of AFP officers to support the work of our Counter-Narcotics Bureau and Serious Organised Crime and Intelligence Department has already produced results, leading to seizures, arrests and charges, including proceeds of crime. Such outcomes show that we are not only intercepting drugs, but also charges, including proceeds of crime. Such outcomes show that we are not only intercepting drugs, but also dismantling criminal networks and disrupting their financial operations.”

Opposition MP Faiyaz Koya underlined the imperative of robust regional partnerships, warning that Fiji’s porous borders demand constant vigilance and collaborative responses to complex transnational criminal activities.

“With transnational crime taking the world to a new level, it’s actually important for Fiji to have such partnerships. It’s actually important for us to share the information. It’s actually important for us to be able to get the assistance of our neighbours int his particular aspect of it, and it’s critically important, especially because our borders are actually porous, and we need to always be constantly on top of things.”

Naivalurua stated that a landmark commitment from Australia to fund a permanent Fiji Police Headquarters will end years of inadequate infrastructure reliance.

