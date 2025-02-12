Police monitor Nabua after brawl

[A snippet from the video posted on social media. [Credit: Praise Construction]

Police have increased surveillance in Nabua following a brawl that erupted yesterday.

It os believed to have stemmed from an earlier altercation between two youths on Sunday.

Officers from the Police Mobile Force, Southern Division and the Fiji Police Dog Unit were deployed last night to monitor movement at the Mead Road housing complex and surrounding areas.

So far, seven individuals have been taken in for questioning with four requiring medical treatment.

Police are still working to identify others involved.

