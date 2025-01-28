Police look for alleged stabbing suspect

Joe Setareki Atama [Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Police are looking for Joe Setareki Atama, also known as DICE.

Atama is wanted by Police for questioning in regard to an alleged stabbing incident in Raiwaqa, Suva.

Police say Atama has been evading police since November last year following the incident at Lawaqa Lane, Raiwaqa.

Anyone with information on Atama is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 919 or the Southern Division Command Center on 9905295/9905529.