PM reaffirms commitment towards united Fiji

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says he will make every effort to bring about a cohesive and united Fiji.

He made the remarks during a press conference in Wellington, New Zealand.

Rabuka says some local politicians still don’t trust him.

Article continues after advertisement

“I can only do as much as I am able to do, and I will do my best. It is up to those domestic or local critics we have who are also messiahs in local politics and who still do not trust me. We have seen a lot of very successful former convicts who become very successful preachers, and we can congregate to their churches. We are not prepared to listen to politicians who have had a background like I have had.”

Rabuka is currently on an official tour of New Zealand.

He met New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins in Wellington today, where they exchanged views on a wide range of issues that are important to the two countries and the region.

This includes strengthening regional institutions, which have long served Pacific interests, as well as economic and security matters that are impacting the region.