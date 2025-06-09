PM pledges fair resolution to Savusavu Marina disputes

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says open dialogue is important in resolving issues of local and national interests.

He made the comments while speaking with members of the Savusavu business community.

The Prime Minister held a meeting with these businesses to discuss ongoing concerns surrounding the Copra Shed Marina and Nawi Island foreshore lease developments.

The meeting, held at the Savusavu Town Council chamber, also allowed relevant authorities to brief the Prime Minister on the Nakama Geothermal Canal and the removal of the Copra Shed Marina mooring.



The Prime Minister says that responsible development is essential to sustainable economic growth.

At the outset, the Prime Minister thanked the business representatives for availing their time and sharing their views and experiences regarding the matter.

He was also impressed with the presentations delivered by relevant government officials, which provided a comprehensive overview of the legal, environmental, and investment aspects of the issue.

“This issue has been ongoing for some time now and I am thankful to personally visit the parties involved to hear from them. We support developments. We are listening, and we will ensure that all voices are heard.”

The Prime Minister reiterated that any decision by government will be guided by the rule of law, public interest, and long-term benefit to the people of Savusavu and the wider Vanua Levu region.

Further consultations and assessments will continue as government agencies work to clarify and address the concerns raised.

