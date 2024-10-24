PM highlights investment priorities

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has emphasized critical role in mobilizing much-needed investment for Fiji and enhancing cooperation among Commonwealth member states.

He highlighted this during new Commonwealth Plan of Action on investment which was launched at the Finance and Investment for Resilient Growth event during the 2024 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Apia, Samoa, today.

Rabuka highlighted Fiji’s efforts in attracting investment in key areas.

He says as a member of the Commonwealth Working Group on Trade and Investment, Fiji is developing a concessional framework to encourage investment in non-traditional sectors

He says the plan of action aligns with Fiji’s national trade and investment policies, as well as the Resource and Economic Development pillar of the 2050 Strategy for a Blue Pacific.

The Prime Minister also pointed to regional efforts to develop a Kava Strategy aimed at expanding exports of traditional Fijian products to non-preferential markets.

He highlighted Fiji’s commitment to compliance with global trade standards, noting the country’s successful completion of its 4th World Trade Organization Trade Policy Review last year.

The Prime Minister adds that Fiji is looking forward to continued collaboration and engagement, and supports the establishment of a Commonwealth Investment Network that reflects the principles of the Sustainable Markets Initiative as a joint platform for cooperation.

The Plan of Action is an outcome of the 2023 Commonwealth Trade Ministers Meeting and is part of Fiji’s collective response to the challenges facing the global economy.