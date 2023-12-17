PM generously donates $10,000 to Nagonenicolo Scholarship Fund

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka yesterday made a personal donation of $10,000 to the Nagonenicolo Scholarship Fund.

The Prime Minister was in Naitasiri, where he launched the Tikina Nagonenicolo Scholarship Fund.

Rabuka says that 20 years have passed since the people of Tikina Nagonenicolo last united for a cause related to their tikina.

He highlighted that this significant event brought together the sons and daughters of Tikina from all over the country to collaborate on this valuable initiative.

He says this event marks a significant milestone for the ten tribes within Tikina Nagonenicolo, bringing them together after two decades in a shared commitment to education and community development.

He emphasized the importance of cooperativeness and the fundamental value of relationships.

The Prime Minister stated that while the government’s efforts are ongoing, the support from all stakeholders, as demonstrated by the launch of this scholarship fund, is invaluable.