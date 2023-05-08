Plans to develop living museum in Navilaca

There are plans to develop a living museum in Navilaca village in Rewa.

Navilaca Village in Rewa which played a significant role in Fiji’s history as they were involved in a rescue mission 144 years ago as the ship Syria carrying around 500 Girmityas wrecked on Nasilai Reef in 1884.

Girmit Day Organizing Committee Chair, Sashi Kiran says the living museum will allow people from other ethnic group to learn about different rituals and cultures.

“As you are aware that many of the indigenous communities , the people of Indian origin are not aware or never step into a Fijian village , it’s just something we haven’t done and we lack the sensitivity and we don’t really know why don’t you walk on the Rara or the basic because generally we don’t step into a Fijian village, we don’t understand the rituals , we don’t understand the ceremonies so Navilaca village has put their hands up to say we are happy to educate.”

Kiran adds there is a hall in Navilaca where sharing and learning is ongoing and they are hoping to develop it further.“In this space we can start bringing the best of both and it will be a space at least for us . While it will be open for tourism and diaspora but for us people living here who do not know enough we will be able to book a space and go and speak with the elders so we calling it a living museum. It will be more sharing stories, narratives and to become comfortable in the space we are normally not comfortable in.”

As the country prepares to mark Girmit day, there are also plans to acknowledge the Vanua for the rescue mission at the Navilaca village, Noco, Rewa.