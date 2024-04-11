Patel relinquishes chairmanship

Daksesh Patel has resigned as interim chairman of Amalgamated Telecom Holdings Limited.

The company says Patel is relinquishing his chairmanship, effective immediately; however, he will continue as a director on the board until a suitable replacement is appointed by the strategic investor.

It adds that ATH is in the process of selecting a new chair.

ATH has also expressed gratitude to Patel for his leadership, vision, and dedication during his tenure as Chairman.

Patel was appointed to the position last year.