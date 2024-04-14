Parts of Suva to experience water disruptions for repairs

The people in parts of Suva will again face water disruptions from 9am until 5pm.

This as the Water Authority of Fiji contractors, Elisha Engineering Limited will carry out works to install the newly fabricated bend piece to the damaged pipeline on Princess Road in Tamavua.

WAF says the temporary water supply provision that was installed yesterday will be shutdown to allow teams to install the new bend piece.

WAF has decided to replace the damaged section of the pipe completely, following remedial work on the current damage piece they found that it will start leaking again in a year’s time.

WAF Chief Operating Officer Seru Soderberg says they do not want to revisit the same site in a year to dig up the Fiji Roads Authority infrastructure to fix the leak.

Soderberg says it is best to install a brand new bend piece.

Customers from Rewa Street to Nailuva Road including all side roads up to Upper Raiwai Macfarlane and Upper Nairai Road, Laucala Bay, Ratu Sukuna Road, Bau Road, Knolly Street, Marion, Waimanu Road, Toganivalu Street, Mal Street, Tawake Street, Borron Road, Raiwasa, Ratu Mara, from Belo Street to Raiwaqa Market via Gaji and Beddoes, Lagilagi Housing, Shalimar are reminded to please store enough water for the duration of this works.