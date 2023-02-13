Akbar acknowledges support

Rosy Akbar.

Former Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation Rosy Akbar says it was an honour to serve.

Akbar resigned from Parliament today.

The former FijiFirst MP has acknowledged the support she has received in her eight years in politics.

In a social media post, Akbar says it’s time for her to focus on new horizons.

The former MP also served as Minister for Education and Minister for Health during her time with the former government.

She first joined politics in 2014.