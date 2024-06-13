Parliament needs to model positive behaviour

Many women are reluctant to join leadership roles due to the risks that can threaten them and their families, such as political instability or military insurgence.

The current state of the opposition in parliament was also a reference, which could be a potential deterrent for female politicians from contesting elections.

This was raised by a Fiji National University academic during the Parliament Speakers debate on women’s public leadership.

Concurring with this concern, FNU Vice Chancellor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba states that we have to be intentional model individuals to become leaders.

“The August House role-modeling behavior of leadership as well, and if that is not appealing to half of the population for various reasons and we cannot get the military to stay in its lane respectfully and protect the nation, then the women might think twice.”

Fiji National University academic Mausami Bheem urged for an increase in salaries and wages for women majority jobs like teachers and nurses rather then parliamentarians.

She made this comments during the Women’s public leadership debate in Suva.

She says that women are reluctant to join Parliament due to insufficient opportunities to participate in activities of national interests.

Bheem states that we have to be mindful of the type of people that we want to represent the general public.