Pacific Resilience Facility to strengthen sugar industry

The Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways says the sugar industry stands to gain significantly from the Pacific Resilience Facility with investments aimed at strengthening the sector’s resilience against climate challenges.

Permanent Secretary for Agriculture, Andrew Tukana, highlighted this while making submissions before the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence on the Agreement to Establish the Pacific Resilience Facility.

He says by supporting the sugar industry, the Facility aims to reduce disaster-related losses, promote sustainable practices, and reinforce the sector as a key contributor to Fiji’s economy.

“The sugar industry will benefit from investment in drainage rehabilitation, flood protection structures, climate-resilient cane production systems, and maintenance of rural excess roots critical for cane supply during extreme weather events. And this supports safeguarding rural incomes and production stability.”

Dr Tukana says that the funding through the PRF will complement ongoing initiatives to protect farmers’ investments and strengthen the agricultural sector, including small-scale farming systems, water catchment projects, and infrastructure improvements.

He says with Fiji facing an increase in cyclones, droughts, and flooding, empowering sugarcane farmers at the grassroots level is central to ensuring food security, stable livelihoods, and the long-term sustainability of the su

