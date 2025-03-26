Pacific-led climate report to shape regional policies

Pacific nations, including Fiji, have a critical opportunity to strengthen their climate policies by using insights from the Pacific Climate Change Assessment Volumes one and two.

These reports provide comprehensive data on climate trends, risks, and vulnerabilities, offering a solid foundation for informed decision-making.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Sivendra Michael, says the report brings together climate science, social science, and the lived realities of communities.

The Report is Pacific-led, Pacific-focused, and driven by Pacific experts—unlike past cases where foreign experts set the framework for understanding climate change.

“So I think the policy recommendations that come out of it is something that everyone can connect with, particularly to those that don’t believe in climate change, those that are constantly challenging the climate science. This is a volume that will help you understand and unpack that.”

University of Canterbury Pro Vice Chancellor Pacific Professor Steven Ratuva says the report is very policy-focused and not just academic.

Professor Ratuva says the report will become part of how we operationalize climate change policies in the Pacific.

The POCCA project provides an interdisciplinary, multicultural, and transnational study of the impacts of climate change and community responses covering 16 countries in the Pacific, including Fiji.

