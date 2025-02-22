Pacific Energy expands in Nadi

[Source: Pacific Energy/ Facebook]

Pacific Energy has opened its new service station in Denarau, marking a major business expansion in the heart of Nadi.

The $3 million investment aims to meet the growing demand for fuel and services in the busy tourism hub while supporting the local community.

Pacific Energy CEO Stephane Cadel says the new site strengthens the company’s reach in Nadi.

Article continues after advertisement

“The opening of this service station marks an expansion of our reach as this site becomes the third Pacific Energy Service Station in Nadi. It sits at the gateway to Denarau.”



[Source: Pacific Energy/ Facebook]

Property owner Babu Ganesh, who started his family business in Navua in 2001, expressed pride in the project, especially given his ties to the area.

“I’m very happy and very proud of what we have achieved. Since I’ve been brought up in this area, in Narewa, I always wanted to do something for our people.”



[Source: Pacific Energy/ Facebook]

The new station will not only cater to vehicles heading to and from Denarau Island but also provide essential services to nearby communities and create job opportunities.

Tui Nadi, Ratu Vuniyani Navunina, says the service station improves access for vehicles to and from Denarau and creates job opportunities for nearby communities.

Future plans for the site include a shopping center, further boosting local business and community development.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link