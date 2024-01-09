Over $40 million paid in back-to-school support

[File Photo]

Over $40.2 million has been paid to 200,760 students as part of the $200 Back-to-School Support payment.

The Ministry of Finance says this first round of payments is made to all eligible students enrolled from early childhood education (ECE) to Year 12 in the upcoming 2024 school year.

Finance Minister Biman Prasad adds that parents and guardians of these ECE to Year 12 students can now access the $200 per child payment through their MPAiSA or MyCASH accounts, and those in the maritime areas can obtain the funds from their nearest Post Fiji agency by showing their child’s student ID as proof of identity.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that the second round of payment will include around 8,200 applications, which are currently on hold for students yet to be enrolled in Year 13 as they await their Year 12 exam results.

Prasad adds that payment will be released once the exam results are out and students get enrolled in Year 13.

The $200 Back-to-School Support initiative aims to assist parents and guardians in purchasing proper school uniforms, school bags, shoes, lunch boxes, stationery, and other necessities for their children before school starts on January 29, 2024.