Operational hurdles revealed

Labasa Hospital

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu and his team recently identified a range of challenges affecting the health sector in the northern division during a tour of health facilities.

Infrastructural deficiencies, concerns about wash facilities, limited connectivity, and staff shortages were revealed during visits to Rabi, Kioa, and Qamea.

Engaging directly with health staff on-site, Dr. Lalabalavu listened to their concerns and recommendations, gaining valuable insights into the operational hurdles they face.

“In some areas where there are usually no networks due to the digital capabilities that are put in those places, are they able to not only refer patients but also update their stocks accordingly. Then there are issues with the power, such as off-grid places where you have solarization. So it allows us to rethink how we look after these areas, the equipments.”

Dr Lalabalavu and his team inspected and stocked essential medical supplies in health centres and nursing stations.

He also highlighted that their biomedical team carried out the necessary repairs and replacements of equipment.