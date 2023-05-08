One millionth visitor expected this month

Fiji is expecting its one millionth tourist later this month or early June.

While speaking at the Fijian Tourism Expo, which is underway in Nadi, Tourism Fiji CEO Brent Hill says over 900,000 visitors have arrived in Fiji since the reopening of borders.

Hill highlighted that visitor spending has already surpassed expectations, reaching $3.5 billion, with the visitor economy now valued at $2 billion.

He also says trends indicate that the average stay has gone up to 9.7 nights, with visitor satisfaction rates at 93%.

“Fiji Airways is confirming they are bringing two new A350s into their fleet in July, which adds 50 to 60 extra people and extra seats on every one of those flights, so every plane that comes to Fiji is bringing in $1 million, which is a realistic indicator for us.”

Hill says the latest reports show that occupancy rates and average daily rates have exceeded 2019 levels and hold a strong return for the industry.

According to the Tourism Fiji boss, they are also seeing a significant increase in travelers coming for holiday reasons, an increase in film production, and HR opportunities.

Hill adds that, overall, Fiji’s tourism industry is thriving and expanding.