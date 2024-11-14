Officers reminded to embrace challenges

[Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook]

One hundred and sixty-five police officers have completed the mandatory Constable Qualifying Course.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Administration Meli Sateki congratulated members of batch 62 for completing the prerequisite.

Sateki encouraged the officers to embrace the challenges and the sacrifices that come with the profession.

ACP Sateki reminded the officers of their purpose as servants to the people.

He said that the trust that the public places in the police force is profound.

ACP Sateki added that being a police officer is more than enforcing laws. It is about building trust within the communities you serve.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police Administration wished the graduates well and reminded them to work together to maintain the highest standards of honor and integrity.