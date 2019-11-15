No daylight saving until next month

Daylight saving will start on the 20th of next month.

This reminder is for Fijians who found their time one hour ahead on their digital device this morning.

The government had earlier stated that daylight saving has been moved from November to December.

Meanwhile, in the week, Vodafone Fiji said due to changes in the start and end date of Daylight Saving this year, Fijians could face multiple incidents of desynchronization.

This could be why some may have encountered a time change in their devices this morning.

Fijians are advised to switch off the automatic mode and adjust the time on their electronic devices and mobile phones manually.