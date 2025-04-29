No cement shortage expected: FCCC

There will be no shortage of cement products despite the temporary suspension of operations at Pacific Cement Pte Limited.

This is the assurance by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission.

Chief Executive Senikavika Jiuta, says they are closely monitoring the cement supply chain across the country and working with both Pacific Cement and Tengy Cement to ensure that supply remains stable.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds that consumers needs will be met, and they will not tolerate any unfair practices that seek to exploit this situation.

Pacific Cement informed the FCCC in March that its mill had developed mechanical issues.

Jiuta adds repairs are currently underway and are expected to be completed by the 27th of next month.

She says the FCCC has been engaging with both cement suppliers and has conducted a comprehensive market study to assess production capacity and demand trends.

Jiuta says the study, which included a 15-month analysis of sales and production data, concluded that there is sufficient supply of cement to meet local demand until Pacific Cement resumes full operations.

She adds that Tengy Cement has increased its production by moving to two shifts per day at both its Suva and Lautoka mills to address the gap in supply.

FCCC has also emphasized that it will take strict enforcement actions against any opportunistic practices, including unjustified price hikes, to protect consumers.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.