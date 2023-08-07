No cause for alarm: Gavoka

Minister for Tourism, Viliame Gavoka

Minister for Tourism, Viliame Gavoka says they give priority to the safety and security of citizens and visitors alike and will continue to monitor and implement measures that enforce this.

Gavoka made the statement in light of the security alert issued by the United States Embassy in Suva.

Gavoka says the Embassy had a security alert on ‘Crime in Recreation and Tourist Areas Suva’ for its citizens holidaying or planning to spend their holidays in Fiji and this has caused some anxiety amongst the general public.

The Minister says while such alerts are to be taken seriously, as the Minister responsible for Tourism, he assures everyone that it is no cause for alarm.

He says like the US, all Governments have a duty of care to their citizens, wherever in the world they may be staying or visiting.

Gavoka is urging everyone to continue working together and not be alarmed when such advisories are issued as precautionary measures.

He says the US market to Fiji is the third largest, and amongst the highest yielding and they will continue to ensure that they meet the expectations of all visitors and residents.

Travel advisory ranges from Level 1, which means exercise normal precautions, to Level 4, which means do not travel there and these are generally updated biannually and are largely intended for US residents.

According to Gavoka, Fiji is at Level 1, which is the lowest advisory level for safety and security risk and this essentially means Fiji is considered a safe destination as highlighted by the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka last month.