New work age to be set at 16

The Ministry of Employment is proposing an amendment to the Employment Relations Act to raise the minimum age of employment from 15 to 16 years.

This change is aimed at encouraging children to stay in school for an additional year before entering the workforce.

This proposal was discussed by the Deputy Secretary for Operations Atish Kumar during the public consultation held at the Labasa Civic Center.

Kumar explained that in addition to this change, the proposal also includes an amendment to the regulations surrounding light work for children. Previously, the age for light work was set at 13 to 15 years.

Under the new proposal, this would be adjusted to 13 to 16 years, allowing children aged 13 to 16 to engage in part-time light work while still ensuring their educational commitments are prioritized.

Importantly, the new amendment would also permit children to work full-time from the age of 16.

This means that, once reaching 16, a child would have the legal right to pursue full-time employment while those between the ages of 13 and 16 could still work part-time in light duties without compromising their schooling.

This amendment is part of the ongoing review of the Employment Relations Act 2007 and the Work Care Bill.