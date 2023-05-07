New PRB board considers ending illegal activities

Board Chair Isikeli Navuda

The new members of the Public Rental Board have set their sights on curbing illegal activities in their estates.

In the past, drugs and brawls, among other illegal activities, have occurred at the PRB properties, and the new board wants to put a stop to them.

Board Chair Isikeli Navuda says they are aware of the situation at the PRB properties and want to fix it in a matter of weeks.

“We will ensure that discipline is maintained in these estates so that we do not have unruly behavior happening within the estates.”

Navuda says solving the issue requires a whole-of-society approach, and the tenants will be involved in the process.

“Hopefully, through consultation, we will be able to address that and minimize it, and hopefully we will be able to cut that out.”

Navuda says the board members will also be taking steps to upgrade the properties, as they believe this will also help change the situation within PRB flats.