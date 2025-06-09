New partnership aims to boost waste management

Suva City Council has partnered with the Pacific Recycling Foundation to improve waste management. The move comes ahead of the 2026 Global Recycling Day.

PRF Founder Amitesh Deo states partnerships between public bodies and grassroots organisations are not always easy.

He acknowledged the Council for being open to working with community recyclers. He adds the collaboration shows how groups can work together to manage waste better.

Suva City Council CEO Tevita Boseiwaqa states that strong partnerships are vital to address growing challenges in the waste sector.

The 2026 Global Recycling Day celebrations will be held on March 18 at Ratu Sukuna Park in Suva. Boseiwaqa and Deo signed an agreement to formalise the partnership. The deal marks a step toward closer cooperation between the council and grassroots recyclers.

