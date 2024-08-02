New initiatives to transform rural livelihoods

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

In a move to boost economic activity and enhance livelihoods in the rural sector, two initiatives have been launched that aim to benefit over 3,000 farmers and propel economic growth in the highlands of Viti Levu.

The Fiji Agricultural Partnership Project and the Joint Programme ‘Accelerating Progress towards Rural Women’s Economic Empowerment’ were launched at Nubutautau Village in Navosa.

Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna, highlighted the government’s commitment to reaching underserved rural and maritime communities.

He adds that for far too long, the Highlands have been ignored.

Tubuna says that the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways has allocated $200,000 to develop and sustain livelihoods in the highlands.

Known as the Fiji Agricultural Partnership Project, the initiative aims to provide support for a range of agricultural activities.

He also stressed the significance of addressing gender disparities in rural areas and highlighted the importance of the Joint Programme ‘Accelerating Progress towards Rural Women’s Economic Empowerment’.