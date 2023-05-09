New head of Telstra International appointed

[Source: Telstra International Ltd]

Telstra’s Finance and Strategy Executive Director Roary Stasko has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Telstra’s International business.

Telstra Enterprise Group Executive David Burns says he is thrilled to appoint Stasko, who brings a wealth of experience and passion for international markets, to the role.

Burns says Stasko’s background in emerging markets will be invaluable in his new role.

He says Stasko will start in the role on July 1st to ensure a smooth transition with current Head of Telstra International Oliver Camplin-Warner, who will be moving to head up the Telstra Purple business in the new financial year.

Stasko says he is looking forward to working across the diverse portfolio of the International business, and exploring growth opportunities.

Stasko will continue to hold his position on the Digicel Pacific Board, and will be based out of San Francisco, Ca.