New fuel and LPG prices effective from today

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission last night announced new fuel and LPG prices effective today following its monthly price review.

Motorists will see a slight increase in fuel costs.

The price of Unleaded Petrol has gone up by 3 cents to $2.61 per litre, while Premix now costs $2.45 per litre, a 4-cent rise.

Diesel has increased by 8 cents to $2.23 and Kerosene, which remains VAT exempt, has gone up by 9 cents to $1.72 — the highest percentage increase at 5.52%.

Meanwhile, LPG prices have decreased across the board.

The cost of a 4.5kg cylinder drops by 21 cents to $14.70 and the 12kg cylinder is now $39.19, down by 58 cents.

Bulk LPG prices are also slightly lower at $3.02 per kg, while Autogas users will pay $2.08 per litre, a 7-cent decrease.

The FCCC stated that the changes reflect the international refined fuel and butane prices from June 2025, due to a one-month lag in the review period.

The Commission says it will continue to monitor global trends and ensure price adjustments are made in a fair and timely manner to reflect changes in the international market.

