New approach to tackle waste issues in Suva

The Suva City Council is changing its approach to rubbish collection in a bid to improve efficiency and reduce accidents.

The Council says its current rubbish collection system, known as “task,” has been ineffective and is leading to accidents and mechanical failures.

Special Administrators Chair Tevita Boseiwaqa says the rush to complete collections has been a major issue.

“They come in they collect, they come in they collect they go home, but we found out the problem, the problem has to do with our trucks, because they rush…so we have accidents and mechanical problem.”

Boseiwaqa says they have introduced a new “shift” system, allowing workers more time to complete their rounds efficiently.

“So to keep it short, right now we have task and shift, you don’t have to rush because there is a shift and that is working and effective right now and we are hoping this will improve once we get our new garbage trucks.”

Boseiwaqa adds that the SCC has identified red zones where illegal dumping is frequent and will be installing rubbish bins in these areas.

The Council will soon have new garbage trucks that will improve waste collection services.

