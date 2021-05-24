New access fees for fishing in qoliqoli areas

Access fees will soon be introduced for fisherfolk looking to fish in particular i-qoliqoli areas.

Minister for Fisheries, Semi Koroilavesau says consultations held with villages and communities revealed cases where “goodwill payment” was given to clan leaders and chiefs by fisherfolk to fish in a qoliqoli area.

He says most mataqali members do not receive any benefit from the use of their qoliqoli, which often results in disputes between members, hence the proposal to introduce new access fees.

“There is also a new exercise on new fees which we call the new excess fees that has to be assessed and also a new period of licenses that will be valid for ones issued. We are trying to give out two to three-year licenses.”

Koroilavesau says the plans to increase the validity of fishing licenses from one year to two or three years would assist local fisherfolk as most of them travel have to the mainland to obtain or renew their license.

The Minister says consultations are still ongoing before the proposed licensing structure is passed to Cabinet for approval.