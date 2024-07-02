NDP is a collective responsibility says PM

The Kadavu Provincial Council meeting

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is stressing that the formulation of the National Development Plan is a collective responsibility.

Speaking at the Kadavu Provincial Council meeting, Rabuka highlighted that the NDP is shaped by the inputs from villagers during meetings, as well as discussions at District and Provincial Council meetings.

Rabuka compared their approach with previous leadership, pointing out that the current government’s values incorporates the voices of the people through extensive consultations.

“There are unique challenges faced by maritime islanders, drawing from my own experiences as an islander, so it’s important for individual to voice your concerns and challenges to help the government develop an inclusive NDP.”



Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka at the Kadavu Provincial Council meeting

Rabuka urged the people of Kadavu to make full use of their local resources to create income-generating activities, thereby contributing to the overall economic development of the region.

The Kadavu Provincial Council meeting ends tomorrow.