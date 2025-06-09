Nausori market women share hope

For many vendors, selling at the Nausori Market offers more than just an income — it provides a sense of purpose, relief, and escape from the challenges of daily life.

For Nakelo woman Tokasa Cavukali, vending has become a way to cope and heal after surviving domestic violence.

She says the routine of coming to the market allows her to clear her mind, find comfort in familiar surroundings, and rebuild her sense of independence.

The 58-year-old says she finds joy in her work and takes pride in earning her own income.

“My work gives me independence and a reason to smile every day.”

Cavukali says the challenges she has faced have only strengthened her resolve and helped her appreciate life more deeply.

This festive season, Cavukali and other women at the market are encouraging the public to embrace a spirit of kindness, generosity, and togetherness.

As the year comes to a close, vendors at the Nausori Market are not only celebrating their hard work and independence, but also sharing a message of hope reminding the community that compassion and unity are what truly define the festive season.

