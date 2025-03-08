NASA site fuels Fiji's airport development

Today, the NASA Compound was officially transferred back to government and Fiji Airports Limited.

Since its occupation by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces in 1987, NASA Compound has served as a pivotal site for military and community activities.

The official handover clears the way for crucial airport modernization, signaling significant progress in Fiji Airports ambitious vision.

Fiji Airports Chief Executive Mesake Nawari says the decision to have the compound back under their stewardship is part of their broader commitment to enhance the experience for travellers.

“Details will be clearer once our Landside Master Plan is finalised later this year and we look forward to that and our consultants that I mentioned earlier have already started working on the master plan.”

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is confident the area will be utilized well by Fiji Airports.

“Now, so many years later, 38 years later, we’re handing back this piece of terrain back to the original users, the airport, Fiji Airports Limited. We wish them well. We wish them every success.”

Fiji Airports believes the NASA Complex redevelopment will enhance visitor experience and align with their vision of a world-class aviation hub, reflecting Fiji’s culture.

They emphasize their role in connecting Fiji to the world, driving economic growth, and modernizing airport infrastructure.

