Nadi residents brace for more adverse weather

As Nadi residents continue to recover from the Christmas Day floods, families are bracing for the possibility of more flooding, as heavy rain has been affecting the town throughout the day.

Two residents from separate families in Qeleloa, both affected by the floods, shared that the experience was a first for them, leaving them both in a state of shock.

They noted that while they managed to move some items to higher ground, much of their belongings were left severely damaged as the floodwaters rose rapidly.

Both the residents recalled fond memories of spending joyful Christmases with their families, but highlighted that this one turned out to be a nightmare.