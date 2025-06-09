Nabua crash claims life of a teen

A 14-year-old child is dead following a motor vehicle accident in Nabua, Suva yesterday.

The victim was hit by a vehicle allegedly driven by a 54-year-old man.

It is alleged that the suspect lost control of his vehicle, which then hit the side of a bus.

As a result, his vehicle hit the student who was waiting at the traffic lights to cross.

The child was rushed to the CWM Hospital where he received medical treatment, but unfortunately, later passed away as a result of the injuries sustained.

The investigations continue.

