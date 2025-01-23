Naboro landfill subsidy extended

[Source: Fiji / Facebook]

Cabinet has approved the continuation of the $1 million annual subsidy for Municipal Councils and Rural Local Authorities to cover Naboro Landfill fees for the next three years.

This has been effective since August 1, 2024, and will continue until July 2027.

Gate fees at the Naboro landfill are categorized into general waste, green waste, and special waste streams.

Article continues after advertisement

In 2015, the Naboro landfill gate fee was increased from $21.86 to $37.95 per tonne for general and green waste, and from $40 to $60.87 per tonne for special waste.

The subsidy offsets the difference in gate fees for municipal councils and rural local authorities.