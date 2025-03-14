Nabalarua to boost Fiji-Israel relations

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prominent Fijian Business Leader Rokoseru Nabalarua has been appointed as the Honorary Consul of the State of Israel.

This move will assist in strengthening the diplomatic ties.

Nabalarua received his official certificate from Israel’s Ambassador to Fiji Roi Rosenblit.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Minister for Foreign Affairs also attended the event.



This appointment comes at a time of growing relations, with plans underway to establish Fiji’s embassy in Jerusalem.

Ambassador Rosenblit commended Nabalarua for his new role, expressing confidence in his ability to enhance bilateral cooperation.

Nabalarua, a well-known figure in Fiji’s business sector, has held multiple leadership roles and is highly regarded in the community.



Fiji and Israel have maintained diplomatic relations since 1970, with cooperation spanning security, peacekeeping, agriculture, education, and climate change.

As part of the Embassy’s establishment, assessments will be conducted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense in consultation with relevant agencies.

