Murder suspect remanded

Jone Raciri [front]

The Suva Magistrates Court has remanded a man who allegedly murdered a 21-year-old woman at Bayview Heights in Suva.

Jone Raciri is charged with one count of murder and one count of acting with intent to cause grievous harm.

According to the charge, the 49-year-old violently assaulted Setaita Uduvakavo, an 18-year-old girl, using a hose pipe before turning his aggression towards Nanise Rovovanua, the 21-year-old victim.

Tragically, Rovovanua succumbed to her injuries inflicted by Raciri’s use of a farm hoe.

The alleged incident took place on June 6th.

Chief Magistrate Waleen George says the given the gravity of the charges, the case has been transferred to the High Court for the accused’s plea.

The man will reappear in court on June 27th.