More scientific studies on deep sea mining

[Source: RNZ]

Despite believing deep-sea mining in the Pacific to be a dangerous activity, the French government is dedicated to funding scientific research on the subject.

The French Ambassador for the Pacific, Veronique Lacan, points out that some countries in the Pacific believe that deep-sea mining could help them compensate for the consequences of climate change and stabilize their economies.

According to the French Ambassador to the Pacific, research studies will verify whether or not deep-sea mining will result in more wealth.

“It’s not sure in our opinion, and with our scientists, it is not sure that deep sea mining will produce so much wealth, but we don’t know; we are not so sure, we’re not so sure either way, and we want to produce this science.”

Lacan reiterated that the French Government is advocating for a total ban on deep sea mining.

French Ambassador to Fiji, François-Xavier Léger, emphasizes the neutrality of the French government.

“We have to make the difference between our activity, our position as a co-chair, so we have to be kind of honest workers in the UN conference, and the national position that we are advocating.”

Lacan who is in the country on her first official visit stress that any further action pertaining to deep-sea mining should only be undertaken following the conclusion of research.