More focus on capitalizing investments

With nearly $2 billion worth of potential investment opportunities on the horizon, the focus is now on strategically capitalizing on these prospects to drive economic growth and development.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica emphasizes that he is optimistic about achieving over three percent growth this year as the government is currently reviewing and processing a substantial number of investment proposals.

Kamikamica says they are actively engaged in attracting and facilitating investment in the country.

He adds these proposals are in various stages of development, ranging from initial planning and groundwork to nearing final approval.

Kamikamica also highlights the importance of maintaining a favorable investment climate to attract and retain investors.

“And we are working through trying to unlock that bottleneck. So hopefully by the end of the year, we’ll see an easy flow of permits. And if that happens, then we can easily recruit people into Fiji.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Biman Prasad emphasizes the importance of promoting a favorable investment environment.

“Making sure that all the fundamental reforms that we need to do to provide good incentives, a very conducive business environment for our business to flourish, to engage in trade.”

Prasad says the government is working closely with both domestic and international partners to ensure that the projects are successfully implemented to secure positive economic growth.