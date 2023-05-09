More discussions expected on business opportunities

Outsource Fiji Executive Director, Sagufta Janif

Outsource Fiji will be conducting its very first industry promotion activity in Australia in the form of B2B Meetings.

Executive Director, Sagufta Janif says the B2B Meetings will allow Outsource Fiji to host one-on-one sessions with Australian businesses, understand their needs, and give them focused attention while presenting near shoring opportunities and benefits.

She says her teams will be visiting businesses in Melbourne, Canberra, Sydney and Brisbane along with the Trade Commissioner.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds that the concept of B2B meetings has come about after building a database for the Australian Market through the events that Outsource Fiji has attended in recent years.

Janif says the team will also be meeting up with Business Councils and Commerce Bodies to initiate discussions on possible partnership opportunities.

Trade Commissioner, Daniel Stow says they are looking forward to the B2B Meetings.

“This mission is a very natural progression or next step for the team in terms of building on that awareness and taking advantage of the market opportunity here in Australia and tapping into those business here.”

Apart from hosting meetings with Australian Businesses, Outsource Fiji will be visiting the BPO operators currently outsourcing to Fiji.

The B2B Meetings will be conducted from 19th to 28th July which will be a 10-day activity co-partnered by the Fiji Consulate General and Trade Commission – Australia and New Zealand.